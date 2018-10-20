Massachusetts jumped to a 3-0 lead in the seventh minute of the second period and withstood a rally by No. 1 Ohio State to upset the Buckeyes 6-3 on Friday night in Columbus in nonconference men's hockey.

Brett Boeing and John Leonard scored about four minutes apart in the opening period for UMass. And Bobby Trivigno made it 3-0 early in the second.

Carson Meyer got OSU's first goal on a penalty shot at 12:53 of the middle period and, 5½ minutes later, scored on a power play. Philip Lagunov restored the Minutemen's two-goal lead eight minutes into the third.

No. 2 Notre Dame 4, Omaha 1: Cam Morrison had a goal and two assists as the Irish beat the host Mavericks.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 8, Maine 2: Nick Wolff had a goal and three assists, leading UMD past the visiting Black Bears.

No. 4 St. Cloud State 4, Northern Michigan 1: Easton Brodzinski had a goal and an assist and Blake Lizotte had two assists in leading the host Huskies over the Wildcats.

No. 7 MSU Mankato 7, No. 16 North Dakota 4: Max Coatta had a hat trick and Parker Tuomie two goals as the visiting Mavericks beat the Fighting Hawks.

No. 10 Penn State 8, Niagara 2: The host Nittany Lions scored three goals in three minutes early in the middle period in a rout of the Purple Eagles. Liam Folkes got the first of those goals at 1:21, making it 3-1.

No. 11 Michigan 6, Western Michigan 5: Dakota Raabe's goal midway through the third period put the host Wolverines ahead 6-4.

Clarkson 4, No. 15 Wisconsin 2: Kevin Charyszyn's goal at 13:38 of the third period broke a tie for the host Golden Knights. Sean Dhooghe scored twice for the Badgers.