Marc Michaelis and Dallas Gerads scored second-period goals, Connor LaCouvee stopped 26 shots and host and fourth-ranked Minnesota State Mankato held off Bemidji State 2-1 on Friday night.

The Mavericks (26-7, 22-5 WCHA) clinched the MacNaughton Cup, given to the conference regular-season champion, with their 10th win in a row.

Jay Dickman scored a first-period goal for the Beavers, but Michaelis tied it with his 15th goal of the season at 7:58 of the second period before Gerads scored with 2:19 left in the period on a power play.

NCHC

No. 3 Denver 1, No. 1 St. Cloud State 1 (OT): Adam Plant of the Pioneers tied the game with 3:27 left in the third period and Logan O'Connor scored at 4:26 of the 3-on-3 overtime as visiting Denver earned an extra point in the standings. Blake Lizotte scored for the Huskies in the second.

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 8, Western Michigan 0: Karson Kuhlman scored three goals, two in a six-goal third period, as the Bulldogs routed the host Broncos. Jared Thomas added four assists for UMD, while Hunter Shepard made 22 saves.

Miami (Ohio) 4, No. 12 North Dakota 3 (OT): Ben Lown scored 49 seconds into overtime to give the host Redhawks an extra conference point. Christian Wolanin had a goal and two assists for the Fighting Hawks.

Big Ten

No. 5 Notre Dame 6, Michigan State 3: Jake Evans scored a shorthanded goal 37 seconds into the second period, and the Irish tacked on four more goals in the period against the Spartans.

No. 6 Ohio State 6, Wisconsin 2: The Buckeyes scored five goals in the third period to beat the visiting Badgers. Tanner Laczynski and Dakota Joshua each had two goals for Ohio State.

No. 13 Michigan 5, Arizona State 3: James Sanchez scored twice in the first period for the host Wolverines.

