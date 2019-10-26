Frank Marotte stopped 38 shots as No. 13 Clarkson shut out host Wisconsin 4-0 on Friday night in nonconference men's college hockey.

Jack Jacome's goal for Clarkson midway through the opening period proved to be the winner. The Golden Knights also scored once in the second period and two more times in the third.

Daniel Lebedeff had 20 saves for No. 6 Wisconsin, which jumped 11 spots in this week's USCHO.com poll after sweeping Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

No. 5 Notre Dame 5, Lake Superior State 2: Mike O'Leary had two goals and an assist and linemate Cal Burke had a goal and three assists as the Irish won at home.

No. 15 Ohio State 7, Mercyhurst 2: Wyatt Ege's hat trick paced the visiting Buckeyes over the Lakers. Ohio State scored four power-play goals.

No. 12 Penn State 2, Robert Morris 1: Brandon Biro's fourth goal of the season for the host Nittany Lions in the seventh minute of the third period broke a 1-1 tie.

Michigan 4, No. 18 Western Michigan 0: Johnny Beecher and Nolan Moyle scored two minutes apart in the opening period as the Wolverines beat the visiting Broncos. Strauss Mann made 36 stops for the shutout.

No. 11 Northeastern 4, No. 14 St. Cloud State 1: Tyler Madden's two goals in the second period broke a 1-1 tie, leading Northeastern to a road victory.

Colorado College 3, Michigan State 1: Bailey Conger scored twice as the host Tigers beat the Spartans.

No. 16 North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT): Westin Michaud's goal 52 seconds into the extra period won the game for the host Fighting Hawks.

WCHA

No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato 5, Alabama-Huntsville 1: Charlie Gerard scored the game's first two goals about 2½ minutes apart in the middle of the first period to lead the visiting Mavericks over the Chargers. There were 16 penalties called, including eight for roughing. Dryden McKay stopped 14 shots for MSU Mankato, Mark Sinclair 45 for the home team.