1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

3 • Tipsy Girl B (Esqueda) 3.00 2.20 2.10

7 • Relentless Jess (Swiontek) 6.80 3.80

5 • Hes a Kingman (Goodwin) 2.60

Time: 0:18.10. Exacta: 3-7, $16.90. Trifecta: 3-7-5, $19.45. Superfecta: 3-7-5-6, $7.59.

2 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

5 • Hr Storm On In (Frink) 5.80 3.80 2.40

6 • Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (Esqueda) 6.40 3.60

4 • Relentless Lady (Eikleberry) 3.80

Time: 0:17.97. Exacta: 5-6, $14.70. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $39.20. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $10.86. Daily Double: 3-5, $5.00.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

3 • Chance to Shine (Arrieta) 12.60 5.00 3.60

6 • New Years Love (Martin Jr.) 2.80 2.60

5 • Girls a Bullet (Gonzalez) 3.00

Time: 1:17.64. Exacta: 3-6, $15.60. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $20.80. Superfecta: 3-6-5-2, $27.25. Pick 3: 3-5-3, $28.20. Daily Double: 5-3, $19.20.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming:$16,000. Purse: $16,000

1 • Derby Dance (Mojica) 3.80 3.20 2.20

5 • Madison's Quarters (Hamilton) 6.40 4.00

3 • Under Current (Goncalves) 3.00

Time: 1:28.80. Scratched: Sunset Dreamer. Exacta: 1-5, $14.60. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $21.20. Superfecta: 1-5-3-8, $15.57. Pick 3: 5-3-1/2, $29.90. Daily Double: 3-1, $12.00.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

1 • Formidable Force (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.40 2.80

3 • Last Minister (Gonzalez) 9.20 4.20

2 • Kela Brew (Arrieta) 3.00

Time: 1:39.47. Scratched: Lovanskol, Harry the Hitman. Exacta: 1-3, $16.10. Trifecta: 1-3-2, $18.55. Superfecta: 1-3-2-7, $28.62. Pick 3: 3-1/2-1/10/11, $23.25. Daily Double: 1-1, $5.10.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

2 • Marvelous Thunder (Harr) 42.20 12.80 4.20

4 • Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60

3 • Around the Dial (Roman) 2.60

Time: 0:56.21. Exacta: 2-4, $69.90. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $82.15. Superfecta: 2-4-3-6, $104.25. Pick 3: 1/2-1/10/11-2, $79.60. Pick 4: 3-1/2-1/10/11-2, $431.35. Daily Double: 1-2, $66.40.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

11 • Shez Just Crusin (Keith) 9.40 5.80 3.00

5 • Hidden Reward (Gonzalez) 5.80 3.40

4 • Facing North (Martin Jr.) 3.20

Time: 1:12.94. Scratched: Sting Bee. Exacta: 11-5, $25.60. Trifecta: 11-5-4, $40.25. Superfecta: 11-5-4-8, $44.77. Pick 3: 1/10/11-2-11, $194.05. Daily Double: 2-11, $164.50.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming:$7,500. Purse: $14,500

3 • Spell Winder (Loveberry) 11.40 6.40 4.60

5 • String Bikini (Meche) 7.00 6.60

7 • Sidasta (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:06.85. Scratched: She'sgotthebeat. Exacta: 3-5, $37.50. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $91.25. Superfecta: 3-5-7-1, $16.49. Pick 3: 2-11-3, $287.05. Daily Double: 11-3, $29.90.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming:$4,000. Purse: $10,000

7 • Blue Jeans N Beer (Meche) 16.20 7.00 4.00

3 • Gloria's Angelo (Goncalves) 3.80 3.40

5 • Langs Legend (Martin Jr.) 3.60

Time: 1:05.61. Exacta: 7-3, $30.40. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $70.70. Superfecta: 7-3-5-6, $36.09. Pick 3: 11-3-7, $70.35. Daily Double: 3-7, $66.00.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming:$5,000. Purse: $10,000

1 • Take Charge Bob (Hernandez) 14.80 4.60 3.60

5 • Philly Boy (Hamilton) 3.40 2.60

4 • Sir Zebo (Meche) 7.20

Time: 1:21.04. Exacta: 1-5, $26.00. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $195.60. Superfecta: 1-5-4-6, $81.39. Pick 3: 3-7-1, $241.65. Pick 4: 11-3-7-1, $1,288.35. Pick 5: 2-11-3-7-1, $1,061.45. Daily Double: 7-1, $94.50.

Attendance: 4,135. Total handle: $813,092. Live handle: $134,731.

Johnny Love's results: Friday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 44-161 (.273). Best bets: 5-17 (.294).