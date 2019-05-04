Share on Pinterest

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,250.

4 • Richie Gary (Martin) 3.40 2.10

5 • Sink the Bismarck (Roman) 2.60

3 • Take Charge Bob (Hernandez)

Time: 1:18.41. Exacta: 4-5, $2.30. Scratched: French Dancer, Jimbo’s Biz, Marco’s Tribute.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750.

2 • Mrs. D’s Concerto (Arrieta) 32.40 11.60 4.00

3 • Trendy Neve (Butler) 4.20 2.40

5 • Shez Just Crusin (Keith) 2.10

Time: 1:05.99. Exacta: 2-3, $49.90. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $43.80. Superfecta: 2-3-5-6, $39.97. Daily Double: 4-2, $12.00.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $38,500.

3 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Roman) 6.80 4.60 2.80

1 • Double Bee Sting (Lopez) 8.80 5.00

4 • Pinup Girl (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: 1:04.95. Exacta: 3-1, $29.20. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $19.25. Superfecta: 3-1-4-6, $20.05. Pick 3: 1/2/4-7-2-3, $22.95. Daily Double: 2-3, $42.40.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750.

4 • Lila’s Lucky Lady (Arrieta) 3.60 2.20 2.10

6 • Sharon’s Temper (Roman) 3.20 2.40

7 • Arnold’s Patsy (Butler) 2.20

Time: 1:06.40. Exacta: 4-6, $6.20. Trifecta: 4-6-7, $5.80. Superfecta: 4-6-7-1, $2.49. Pick 3: 2-3-4, $45.30. Pick 4: 1/2/4/7-2-3-4, $53.30. Daily Double: 3-4, $6.30.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750.

4 • Grand Prize (Hernandez) 7.60 3.60 2.80

1 • Hidden Reward (Eikleberry) 4.60 3.60

2 • Wild Desire (Roman) 5.40

Time: 1:05.99. Exacta: 4-1, $13.60. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $73.60. Superfecta: 4-1-2-5, $25.48. Pick 3: 3-4-4, $14.50. Daily Double: 4-4, $5.70. Scratched: No Dispute.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,750.

9 • Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves) 3.60 2.10 2.10

7 • Reigning Warrior (Martin Jr.) 2.40 2.10

8 • Lootn and Shootn (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:18.15. Exacta: 9-7, $3.40. Trifecta: 9-7-8, $3.80. Pick 3: 4-4-1/2/4/6/9, $6.95. Daily Double: 4-9, $9.40. Scratched: Battle Colors, Archie, Candy for Three, Langs Legend.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,250.

9 • Jobim (Roman) 4.20 2.60 2.40

4 • Formidable Force (Eikleberry) 9.00 4.40

6 • Kela Brew (Lopez) 4.00

Time: 1:11.77. Exacta: 9-4, $20.40. Trifecta: 9-4-6, $47.45. Superfecta: 9-4-6-5, $68.81. Pick 3: 4-1/2/4/6/9-9, $14.55. Daily Double: 9-9, $4.80.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,500

3 • Somerset Allie (Butler) 4.20 2.20 2.10

4 • Mia Angel S (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10

1 • Mucho Super Girl (Martin Jr.) 4.00

Time: 1:06.57. Exacta: 3-4, $3.40. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $8.45. Superfecta: 3-4-1-2, $4.83. Pick 3: 1/2/4/6/9-9-3, $7.05. Pick 4: 4-1/2/4/6/9-9-3, $32.85. Pick 5: 4-4-1/2/4/6/9-9-3, $63.05. Daily Double: 9-3, $4.50.

Attendance: 6,237. Total handle: $673,232. Live handle: $128,915.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 2-6 (.333). Totals: 2-6 (.333). Best bets: 0-0 (.000).