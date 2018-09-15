1 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.
3 • Mistletoe (Stevens) 10.60 4.00 2.80
10 • Kelseybelle (Mojica) 2.40 2.20
2 • Somerset Allie (Eikleberry) 2.60
Time: 1:45.62. Scratched: I Never Give Up, Crazy Lady, Sweet Beav, Altered Dream. Exacta: 3-10, $14.70. Trifecta: 3-10-2, $20.80. Superfecta: 3-10-2-1, $58.33.
2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
3 • Ordinary Love (Rodriguez) 13.00 7.00 4.80
5 • North of Eden (Mojica) 5.20 3.40
15 • Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry) 5.20
Time: 1:37.19. Scratched: Mabloom, Gingermore, Shaboom. Exacta: 3-5, $28.40. Trifecta: 3-5-15, $84.40. Superfecta: 3-5-15-12, $795.88. Daily Double: 3-3, $43.50.
3 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.
13 • London Legacy (Mojica) 4.80 2.60 2.40
7 • Valyrian (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.40
1 • Congratulate Me (Stevens) 4.40
Time: 1:03.65. Scratched: Handsome Roy. Exacta: 13-7, $9.40. Trifecta: 13-7-1, $27.90. Superfecta: 13-7-1-11, $19.63. Pick 3: 3-3-4/13, $65.45. Daily Double: 3-13, $21.00.
4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.
2 • Artie’s Rumor (Lindsay) 13.20 7.60 6.00
6 • Formidable Force (Velazquez) 14.20 7.60
12 • Perfect Karma (Loveberry) 5.40
Time: 1:40.91. Scratched: Manitoba Chrome, Mommy’s Soldier. Exacta: 2-6, $109.00. Trifecta: 2-6-12, $476.20. Superfecta: 2-6-12-7, $320.67. Pick 3: 3-4/13-2, $68.35. Daily Double: 13-2, $26.30.
5 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.
5 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 16.80 6.40 3.20
2 • Stella Malone (Goncalves) 2.80 2.20
1 • Derby Dance (Mojica) 2.60
Time: 1:44.48. Scratched: Starfest, Under Current, Warrior’s Way. Exacta: 5-2, $22.00. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $25.15. Superfecta: 5-2-1-6, $74.23. Pick 3: 4/13-2-5, $163.75. Pick 4: 3-4/13-2-5, $769.90. Daily Double: 2-5, $86.40.
6 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,000.
1 • Cinco Star (Mojica) 3.40 2.60 2.10
12 • Sweeping Edge (Sanchez) 9.60 4.40
11 • Grand Marais (Velazquez) 4.20
Time: 1:37.71. Scratched: Shooters Alley, Warrior Boss, Reigning Warrior, True West. Exacta: 1-12, $13.70. Trifecta: 1-12-11, $39.80. Superfecta: 1-12-11-4, $47.50. Pick 3: 2-5-1/5/8/9/10, $56.95. Daily Double: 5-1, $12.90.
7 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.
6 • Peacock Cowboy (Lindsay) 19.20 9.20 7.60
4 • Pray for Kitten (Butler) 5.20 4.20
2 • Jazz Loverman (Bedford) 12.20
Time: 1:11.94. Scratched: Cava Hoyos, Jersey Lute. Exacta: 6-4, $38.40. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $218.95. Superfecta: 6-4-2-10, $251.35. Pick 3: 5-1/5/8/9/10-6, $108.45. Daily Double: 1-6, $21.80.
8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
5 • You Funny Man (Butler) 17.20 8.20 4.20
10 • Land of Oz (Bedford) 19.80 11.60
6 • Trident Hero (Stevens) 6.80
Time: 1:11.47. Exacta: 5-10, $206.00. Trifecta: 5-10-6, $752.40. Superfecta: 5-10-6-9, $1,024.00. Pick 3: 1/5/8/9/10-6-5, $112.60. Daily Double: 6-5, $92.70.
9 1 mile. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
3 • Starship Impulse (Stevens) 8.80 5.60 4.00
2 • Spanish Arch (Mojica) 7.40 5.00
1 • Soaring Now (Goncalves) 4.40
Time: 1:38.08. Scratched: Rodeoactive. Exacta: 3-2, $47.50. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $92.20. Superfecta: 3-2-1-4, $58.37. Pick 3: 6-5-3, $321.70. Pick 4: 1/5/8/9/10-6-5-3, $848.60. Daily Double: 5-8, $6.90. Daily Double: 5-3, $71.30.
10 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Mines Made Up (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.80 2.60
13 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 7.40 4.40
10 • Never Give In (Mojica) 3.40
Time: 1:02.97. Scratched: Double Barrel Man, Hawks Peak, Jersey Bob, Richiesgotswagger. Exacta: 1-13, $21.30. Trifecta: 1-13-10, $47.90. Superfecta: 1-13-10-15, $63.93. Pick 3: 5-3-1/2/4/5/16, $63.75. Daily Double: 3-1, $17.50.
11 JohnBullit Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.
1 • Patriots Rule (Mojica) 7.20 4.20 2.60
8 • Underpressure (Saenz) 3.00 2.40
6 • Izzy the Warrior (Mawing) 6.00
Time: 1:43.88. Scratched: Beach Flower. Exacta: 1-8, $13.00. Trifecta: 1-8-6, $66.55. Superfecta: 1-8-6-3, $42.28. Pick 3: 3-1/2/4/5/16-1, $53.05. Daily Double: 1-1, $6.00.
12 Tom Metzen H. B. P. A. Sprint stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
2 • Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing) 6.00 3.20 2.20
1 • Hot Shot Kid (Goncalves) 2.80 2.40
8 • Exemplar (Saenz) 5.00
Time: 1:09.41. Exacta: 2-1, $6.30. Trifecta: 2-1-8, $26.70. Superfecta: 2-1-8-9, $23.16. Pick 3: 1/2/4/5/16-1-2, $17.45. Daily Double: 1-2, $13.60.
13 6½ furlongs. State Bred. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
6 • Extra Grand (Lindsay) 15.80 7.80 5.20
4 • Blue Moon Belle (Butler) 3.80 3.40
8 • Foxxy Ford (Bedford) 8.00
Time: 1:19.98. Exacta: 6-4, $28.40. Trifecta: 6-4-8, $259.55. Superfecta: 6-4-8-3, $326.52. Pick 3: 1-2-6, $73.35. Pick 4: 1/2/4/5/16-1-2-6, $194.90. Daily Double: 2-6, $27.00.
A: 5.250. Total handle: $1,899,078. Live handle: $251,964.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-12 (.250). Totals: 210-618 (.340). Best bets: 33-62 (.532).
