CANTERBURY PARK FRIDAY’S RESULTS
1 Mean Competitor Stakes. 870 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $24,000.
7 • Blue Eyed Andy (Hybsha) 6.40 4.40 2.40
4 • Streakin in the City (Swiontek) 6.20 2.80
6 • Hiclass Man (Velazquez) 2.10
Time: :47.04. Exacta: 7-4, $19.60. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $16.35. Superfecta: 7-4-6-1, $14.26. Scratched: Wicked Valentine.
2 Skip Zimmerman Stakes. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.
7 • Htr Miamor Tequilla (Packer) 10.80 5.40 3.80
10 • Corona Springs (Esqueda) 5.00 3.40
2 • Bye Byefreighttrain (Valero) 3.20
Time: :17.59. Exacta: 7-10, $27.60. Trifecta: 7-10-2, $72.20. Superfecta: 7-10-2-9, $73.01. Daily Double: 7-7, $16.10. Scratched: Eos Wing Man, Fowl Play, Jjsir James, Marfilmio.
3 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
1 • Dangerous Wave (Butler) 5.40 3.20 2.20
8 • Giving Tree (Goodwin) 3.40 2.40
5 • Sonadora (Eikleberry) 2.40
Time: 1:05.48. Exacta: 1-8, $9.70. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $8.60. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $5.90. Pick 3: 7-7-1/7, $37.20. Daily Double: 7-1, $20.60. Scratched: Hidden Reward.
4 About 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.
1 • Lovanskol (Loveberry) 5.20 3.60 2.80
5 • Big Valiant (Swiontek) 21.40 6.00
6 • Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica) 3.00
Time: 1:47.11. Exacta: 1-5, $78.50. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $283.35. Superfecta: 1-5-6-2, $223.42. Pick 3: 7-1/7-1, $47.75. Daily Double: 1-1, $9.80.
5 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $19,500.
4 • Star Hunter (Velazquez) 8.20 4.40 2.40
7 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 6.20 3.00
3 • Derby Dance (Mojica) 2.20
Time: 1:31.39. Exacta: 4-7, $22.70. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $24.40. Superfecta: 4-7-3-5, $19.55. Pick 3: 1/7-1-4, $23.40. Daily Double: 1-10, $2.60; 1-4, $12.70. Scratched: Drane Fame, Hotsy Dotsy.
6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
5 • Call It Luke (Mawing) 17.80 9.80 4.80
2 • Minister Vivendi (Samuels) 15.60 7.40
1 • Williston Dude (Eikleberry) 3.20
Time: 1:39.51. Exacta: 5-2, $85.00. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $323.25. Superfecta: 5-2-1-7, $572.19. Pick 3: 1-4-5, $53.70. Pick 4: 1/7-1-4-5, $227.40. Daily Double: 4-5, $54.20.
7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
3 • Big Money Max (Goncalves) 5.20 2.40 2.20
4 • Winters Run (Butler) 2.10 2.20
7 • Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez) 3.20
Time: 1:11.40. Exacta: 3-4, $3.10. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $6.45. Superfecta: 3-4-7-6, $4.76. Pick 3: 4-5-3, $76.10. Daily Double: 5-3, $76.10. Scratched: Drop of Golden Sun.
8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
4 • Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves) 5.40 3.00 2.20
1 • Parched (Lindsay) 3.00 2.40
6 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 2.80
Time: 1:37.29. Exacta: 4-1, $5.50. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $7.25. Superfecta: 4-1-6-5, $9.51. Pick 3: 5-3-4, $48.20. Daily Double: 3-4, $8.00.
9 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.
5 • Ever On Cowboy (Lindsay) 6.00 3.40 2.60
4 • Hunky Monkey (Ziegler) 6.40 4.20
1 • A. J. Lovemaker (Loveberry) 3.40
Time: :59.58. Exacta: 5-4, $26.00. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $47.50. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $16.49. Pick 3: 3-4-5, $15.35. Daily Double: 4-5, $9.20.
10 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.
2 • Ryan and Madison (Velazquez) 6.80 3.80 2.40
3 • Notorious Miss (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.60
5 • Machi (Butler) 2.20
Time: :59.04. Exacta: 2-3, $14.90. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $16.20. Superfecta: 2-3-5-4, $5.46. Pick 3: 4-5-2, $20.75. Pick 4: 3-4-5-2, $65.55. Pick 5: 5-3-4-5-2, $1,056.15. Daily Double: 5-2, $13.60.
Attendance: 4,496. Total handle: $733,753. Live handle: $733,753.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 158-478 (.331). Best bets: 24-48 (.500).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.