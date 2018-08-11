CANTERBURY PARK FRIDAY’S RESULTS

1 Mean Competitor Stakes. 870 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $24,000.

7 • Blue Eyed Andy (Hybsha) 6.40 4.40 2.40

4 • Streakin in the City (Swiontek) 6.20 2.80

6 • Hiclass Man (Velazquez) 2.10

Time: :47.04. Exacta: 7-4, $19.60. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $16.35. Superfecta: 7-4-6-1, $14.26. Scratched: Wicked Valentine.

2 Skip Zimmerman Stakes. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

7 • Htr Miamor Tequilla (Packer) 10.80 5.40 3.80

10 • Corona Springs (Esqueda) 5.00 3.40

2 • Bye Byefreighttrain (Valero) 3.20

Time: :17.59. Exacta: 7-10, $27.60. Trifecta: 7-10-2, $72.20. Superfecta: 7-10-2-9, $73.01. Daily Double: 7-7, $16.10. Scratched: Eos Wing Man, Fowl Play, Jjsir James, Marfilmio.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1 • Dangerous Wave (Butler) 5.40 3.20 2.20

8 • Giving Tree (Goodwin) 3.40 2.40

5 • Sonadora (Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: 1:05.48. Exacta: 1-8, $9.70. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $8.60. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $5.90. Pick 3: 7-7-1/7, $37.20. Daily Double: 7-1, $20.60. Scratched: Hidden Reward.

4 About 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1 • Lovanskol (Loveberry) 5.20 3.60 2.80

5 • Big Valiant (Swiontek) 21.40 6.00

6 • Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica) 3.00

Time: 1:47.11. Exacta: 1-5, $78.50. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $283.35. Superfecta: 1-5-6-2, $223.42. Pick 3: 7-1/7-1, $47.75. Daily Double: 1-1, $9.80.

5 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $19,500.

4 • Star Hunter (Velazquez) 8.20 4.40 2.40

7 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 6.20 3.00

3 • Derby Dance (Mojica) 2.20

Time: 1:31.39. Exacta: 4-7, $22.70. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $24.40. Superfecta: 4-7-3-5, $19.55. Pick 3: 1/7-1-4, $23.40. Daily Double: 1-10, $2.60; 1-4, $12.70. Scratched: Drane Fame, Hotsy Dotsy.

6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Call It Luke (Mawing) 17.80 9.80 4.80

2 • Minister Vivendi (Samuels) 15.60 7.40

1 • Williston Dude (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: 1:39.51. Exacta: 5-2, $85.00. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $323.25. Superfecta: 5-2-1-7, $572.19. Pick 3: 1-4-5, $53.70. Pick 4: 1/7-1-4-5, $227.40. Daily Double: 4-5, $54.20.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

3 • Big Money Max (Goncalves) 5.20 2.40 2.20

4 • Winters Run (Butler) 2.10 2.20

7 • Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:11.40. Exacta: 3-4, $3.10. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $6.45. Superfecta: 3-4-7-6, $4.76. Pick 3: 4-5-3, $76.10. Daily Double: 5-3, $76.10. Scratched: Drop of Golden Sun.

8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves) 5.40 3.00 2.20

1 • Parched (Lindsay) 3.00 2.40

6 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:37.29. Exacta: 4-1, $5.50. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $7.25. Superfecta: 4-1-6-5, $9.51. Pick 3: 5-3-4, $48.20. Daily Double: 3-4, $8.00.

9 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

5 • Ever On Cowboy (Lindsay) 6.00 3.40 2.60

4 • Hunky Monkey (Ziegler) 6.40 4.20

1 • A. J. Lovemaker (Loveberry) 3.40

Time: :59.58. Exacta: 5-4, $26.00. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $47.50. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $16.49. Pick 3: 3-4-5, $15.35. Daily Double: 4-5, $9.20.

10 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Ryan and Madison (Velazquez) 6.80 3.80 2.40

3 • Notorious Miss (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.60

5 • Machi (Butler) 2.20

Time: :59.04. Exacta: 2-3, $14.90. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $16.20. Superfecta: 2-3-5-4, $5.46. Pick 3: 4-5-2, $20.75. Pick 4: 3-4-5-2, $65.55. Pick 5: 5-3-4-5-2, $1,056.15. Daily Double: 5-2, $13.60.

 

Attendance: 4,496. Total handle: $733,753. Live handle: $733,753.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 158-478 (.331). Best bets: 24-48 (.500).