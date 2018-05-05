1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000.. Purse: $11, 500

2 • Roseau (Mawing) 17.40 8.00 4.40

7 • Little Patriot (Mojica) 5.60 3.80

1 • Rose N Motion (P. Canchari) 10.00

Time: 1:42.80. Exacta: 2-7, $36.30. Trifecta: 2-7-1, $785.60. Superfecta: 2-7-1-5, $98.44.

2 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000.. Purse: $13, 500.

1 • Miracle Master (Velazquez) 5.40 3.00 2.20

4 • Mesa Skyline (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.20

2 • Formidable Force (Butler) 2.60

Time: 1:18.63. Exacta: 1-4, $10-20. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $11.40. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6, $4.87. Daily Double: 2-1, $22.00.

3 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

9 • Watertonian (Goncalves) 4.20 3.20 2.40

1 • Winters Run (Gonzalez) 5.20 3.40

7 • Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica) 3.60

Time: 1:05.58. Exacta: 9-1, $7.30. Trifecta: 9-1-7, $19.40. Superfecta: 9-1-7-3, $10.88. Pick 3: 2-1-6/9, $22.70. Daily Double: 1-6, $2.30; 1-9, $5.00. Scratched: Twin Cities Magic.

4 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Swiss Wager (Eikleberry) 9.00 5.40 3.20

4 • Drop the Gloves (Butler) 9.20 6.40

7 • Tour de Rock (Loveberry) 4.80

Time: 1:05.40. Exacta: 6-4, $35.00. Trifecta: 6-4-7, $105.80. Superfecta: 6-4-7-8, $145.86. Pick 3: 1-6/9-6, $11.00. Pick 4: 2-1-6/9-6, $81.90. Daily Double: 9-6, $15.00.

5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500

9 • Misdeed (Eikleberry) 10.20 4.60 3.20

4 • A We Bit Flirty (Mojica) 3.40 2.40

7 • Vanderboom Ridge (Keith) 3.00

Time: 1:40.00. Exacta: 9-4, $13.80. Trifecta: 9-4-7, $27.35. Superfecta: 9-4-7-6, $37.45. Pick 3: 6/9-6-9, $38.10. Daily Double: 6-9, $25.90.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

3 • Star Hunter (Velazquez) 5.20 3.80 2.80

2 • Fiftyshadesograyce (Mojica) 5.80 3.80

6 • College Queen (Mawing) 7.00

Time: 1:05.56. Exacta: 3-2, $25.60. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $101.45. Superfecta: 3-2-6-9, $120.14. Pick 3: 6-9-1/3/7, $39.35. Daily Double: 9-3, $14.20. Scratched: Altered Dream, Renegrade Runner.

7 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

2 • La Tormenta (Eikleberry) 7.60 4.40 3.60

1 • Kandy Sweep (Velazquez) 4.00 3.00

3 • Seynatawnee (Guglielmino) 4.00

Time: 1:06.78. Exacta: 2-1, $11.60. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $20.90. Superfecta: 2-1-3-9, $18.85. Pick 3: 9-1/3/7-2, $28.45. Daily Double: 3-2, $11.40.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

7 • Warrior Boss (Gonzalez) 26.60 12.40 5.80

8 • Buxterhooter (Velazquez) 6.00 3.20

5 • Drama in Danube (Butler) 2.20

Time: 1:06.24. Exacta: 7-8, $57.70. Trifecta: 7-8-5, $75.10. Superfecta: 7-8-5-9, $100.59. Pick 3: 1/3/7-2-7, $73.15. Pick 4: 9-1/3/7-2-7, $506.65. Daily Double: 2-7, $41.60.

Attendance: 7,569. Total handle: $856,852. Live handle: $173,547. Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 3-8 (.375). Best bets: 0-1 (.000).