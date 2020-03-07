FRIDAY'S RECAP

Three stars

Adam Johnson, Mahtomedi, junior forward: He put two pucks through tight windows against Warroad and propelled the Zephyrs' 5-1 victory.

Joey Pierce, Hermantown, junior defenseman: He ran St. Cloud Cathedral's game plan through the shredder with presence, awareness and puck movement.

Axel Rosenlund, Eden Prairie, senior goalie: Followed quarterfinal shutout with a 32-save effort against Blake.

By the numbers

6

Times Mahtomedi reached the state tournament semifinals before advancing. Four of the previous five losses came in overtime.

11

Penalties resulting from a scrum between St. Cloud Cathedral and Hermantown. No players were ejected.

11

Hermantown returns to the Class 1A championship game for the 11th time. The Hawks are 3-7 in those games.

Attendance

An announced record crowd of 12,836 attended the Class 1A afternoon semifinals.

DAVID LA VAQUE