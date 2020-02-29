Shakopee held visiting Eastview to 18 points in the second half on Friday night in boys' basketball and rallied past the Class 4A, No. 2 Lightning 61-54.

The No. 9 Sabers trailed by 12 at halftime, but went on a 21-8 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take a 45-44 lead.

Charlie Katona led the Sabers with 24 points and eight rebounds. Will Cordes added 15 points.

Steven Crowl led the Lightning with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Teammate Ryan Thissen had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

East Ridge 72, Cretin-Derham Hall 67: Ben Carlson scored 26 points to lead the Raptors past the visiting Class 4A, No. 3 Raiders. Ben North scored 16 points, Kendall Blue 14 and Brody Kriesel 10 for the Raptors. Tre Holloman led the Raiders with 19 points, J'Vonne Hadley had 18 and Amari Carter 13.

Champlin Park 98, Spring Lake Park 90: Francis Nwaokorie scored 25 points to lead the Rebels past the visiting Class 4A, No. 7 Panthers. TJ Moberg scored 18 points, Joshua Strong had 15 and Dominic Witt 10 for the Rebels. Blake Remme led the Panthers with 34 points, Gabe Myren had 25 and Daydor Phillips 12.

DeLaSalle 54, Richfield 44: The Class 3A, No. 3 Islanders rallied past the host Class 3A, No. 8 Spartans in the second half for the victory. Cade Haskins led the Islanders with 15 points, Amir Whitlock had 14 and Andrew Irvin 11. Jaden Wollmuth and Lamar Grayson led the Spartans with 12 points each.

Eden Prairie 77, Minnetonka 64: The Class 4A, No 1 Eagles pulled away from the host Skippers in the second half. Drake Dobbs and John Henry led the Eagles with 23 points each and Austin Andrews had 14. Cam Steele led the Skippers with 34 points and Riley O'Connor had 15.

Delano 70, New Prague 65: Terron O'Neill scored 32 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 7 Tigers past the visiting Trojans. Keagen Smith scored 15 points for the Tigers. Parker Johnson led the Trojans with 23 points, Mitch Callahan had 17 and Tommy Traxler 11.

Rosemount 61, Apple Valley 53: The Irish overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Eagles. Caleb Siwek led the Irish with 20 points and Sean Sullivan had 13. Bihal Kone led the Eagles with 15 points and Kortland Johnsen had 11.

Eagan 64, Farmington 62: The Wildcats overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Tigers. Emmanuel Schmitter led the Wildcats with 11 points and Finn O'Malley had 10. Carter Huschka led the Tigers with 20 points and Kyle Hrncir had 10.

Henry Sibley 79, St. Thomas Academy 72: Michael Davis scored 27 points to lead the Warriors past the visiting Cadets. Dewayne Thompson scored 21 points, Ethan Russell had 14 and Cameron Latvis 12 for the Warriors. Ryan Chamberlain led the Cadets with 19 points and Stephen Betts had 10.

Woodbury 52, Stillwater 42: Parker McMorrow scored 16 points to lead the Royals past the host Ponies. Devin Padelford had 15 points and Blake Rohrer 10 for the Royals. Tyler Tompkins led the Ponies with 14 points and Max Shikenjanski had 11.

Milestone: Tartan coach Mark Klingsporn became the 13th boys' basketball coach in state history to reach 600 career victories after Tartan defeated Mahtomedi 62-46 on Friday. Klingsporn, in his 32nd season, has a 600-255 career record. Klingsporn's teams have won at least 20 games for 22 consecutive seasons. That trails only Ken Novak Jr. of Hopkins, whose teams have won at least 20 for 28 consecutive seasons. Hopkins is 21-5 this season after defeating Edina 78-55 on Friday.

