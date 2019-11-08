The second night of football state tournament quarterfinal action features several teams putting undefeated records on the line. Staff writers Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque ponder the next batch of winners to reach U.S. Bank Stadium.

wayzata (10-0) VS. centennial (8-2), AT chanhassen, 7 p.m.

David says: Centennial lost receiver Carter Anderson to a broken ankle last week. He averaged 20 yards per catch this season. Without a player who can stretch the field, the Cougars are in trouble. Wayzata 28, Centennial 14

Jim says: No offensive line comes off the ball as hard and fast as Centennial, which will allow the Cougars to rip off some nice gains against one of the toughest defenses in the state. But that won’t be enough to slow down the Wayzata train. Wayzata 34, Centennial 21

lakeville south (9-1) VS. mounds view (8-2), AT eden prairie, 7 p.m.

David says: Neither team beats itself with turnovers or blown assignments. Expect Lakeville South, which runs so well, to win the time of possession category and a tight game. Lakeville South 21, Mounds View 20

Jim says: I keep waiting for Lakeville South to have an off night, but the Cougars execute so well and good execution rarely slumps. Mounds View’s defense is good, but will have its hands full against Lakeville South’s relentless offense. Lakeville South 28, Mounds View 18

hutchinson (10-0) VS. fridley (10-0), AT hopkins, 6 p.m.

David says: Two exceptional quartebacks meet in Fridley’s Kaleb Blaha and Hutchinson’s Russell Corrigan. Fridley must maintain its explosiveness while limiting the turnovers that put it behind to start last week. Fridley 28, Hutchinson 27

Jim says: Hutchinson is the type of team that flattens opponents physically. Fridley has to have more offensive diversity to stay with Hutchinson., which will keep Fridley QB Kaleb Blaha in check. Hutchinson 21, Fridley 13

winona (10-0) VS. simley (9-1), AT hastings, 7 p.m.

David says: Simley can grind it out (9.5 points allowed per game in the playoffs); Winona can light it up (38.6 points per game all season). Defense wins championships but offense prevails here. Winona 31, Simley 21

Jim says: Simley has the playmakers to test Winona’s stingy defense. But at this time of year, experience matters and Winona has played the more demanding schedule. Winona 34, Simley 14