Rosemount blocked a 32-yard field goal with 7.1 seconds left in the game to seal a 17-14 upset of Class 6A, No. 5 Lakeville South on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

After defenses dominated the first three quarters, the two teams combined to score 21 points in final 10 minutes.

Christian Graske scored the decisive touchdown with 4:38 left on a 3-yard run for the Irish. Jonathan Mann set up the touchdown with a 39-yard catch on a second-and-long play near midfield two plays earlier. The drive went 80 yards on 10 plays immediately after the Cougars scored.

Lakeville South got on the board with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Reid Patterson to Johnny Shabaz with 9:03 left in the game to get within three points.

Patterson got the Cougars back to within three on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:37 left to play.

Trevor Armborst connected with Mann on a 67-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 left in the first half to give the Irish a 7-0 lead. Mann finished the game with four catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Whiting converted the extra point and later kicked a 39-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 late in the third quarter.

In addition to having one field-goal attempt blocked, the Cougars missed two more.

Bloomington Jefferson 25, Apple Valley 4 (OT): Carter Hanson threw a 4-yard touchdown to Matt Thompson and Roosevelt Cage ran in a two-point conversion to give the Jaguars the victory over the host Eagles. Bilhal Kone made a 35-yard field goal with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Tony Anger scored on an 8-yard run to get the Eagles on the board first in overtime. Anger also had 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Aidan Atkins gave the Jaguars a 17-14 lead with 2:32 left in the fourth with a 26-yard field goal. Hanson caught two touchdowns passes in regulation, one from Thompson and the other from Seth Krakow.

Elk River 46, Buffalo 37: Joe Nordstrom led the Elks past the host Bison with four touchdowns. Nordstrom scored on runs of 80, 74, 35 and 6 yards. Dylan Ball and Rahim Avery scored a rushing touchdown each and Rylen Keoraj kicked two field goals for the Elks. Michael Tweten helped the Bison rally with three touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Aidan Bauman threw 60- and 52-yard TD passes to Tweten. Trevor Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns, and Parker Vajda kicked a field goal for the Bison.

Prior Lake 14, Shakopee 12: The Class 6A, No. 6 Lakers built a 14-0 lead over the host Sabers in the first half and held off a second-half rally. Nate Raddatz got the scoring started for Prior Lake with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Anderson. Tyler Shaver extended the Lakers lead in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. Shaver finished with 104 rushing yards. Timmie Blue started the Sabers rally with a 5-yard touchdown run with 10:23 left. Ashton Schriever caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from David Bigaouette with 3:21 remaining in the game for the Sabers.

Totino-Grace 13, Maple Grove 10: Kristoff Kowalkowski threw a 90-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Richards in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the victory over the visiting Crimson. Kowalkowski also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Quick. Spencer Wherry gave the Crimson a 10-7 lead in the fourth quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run.

Simley 17, South St. Paul 12: Hope Adebayo scored his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans the victory over the host Packers.

staff reports