The Minnesota Vikings are stepping up efforts to make their future Eagan headquarters a showcase for high school football, soccer and lacrosse.

The team wants to hold prep games in 2018-19 at its Eagan stadium, a 6,000-seat synthetic turf venue that could expand to hold 10,000 people. Lester Bagley, the Vikings’ executive vice president of public affairs and stadium development, presented concepts on Thursday to the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors.

Among the ideas shown was “Minnesota Friday Night Lights,’’ a series of regular-season rivalry football games broadcast to a statewide television audience. It was part of a slideshow presentation by Steve Poppen, the Vikings executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Other plans called for playing host to postseason games, though Bagley said it’s unlikely the semifinals and Prep Bowl currently played at U.S. Bank Stadium would move to Eagan.

Details of other considerations, such as cost to the Minnesota State High School League, weren’t disclosed.

Bagley said Thursday’s presentation was about getting the league’s board of directors up to speed and to create momentum for support and partnership.

Dave Stead, league executive director, said “opportunities are unlimited” for the high school league’s use of the facility, known as Twin Cities Orthopedic Stadium.

The stadium, set to open March 1, is the centerpiece of the 200-acre Eagan campus. In future phases, the development is expected to include a hotel, conference center, retail, restaurants, housing and office space.

