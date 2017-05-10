Hennepin County officials announced that Friday will be the last day that human services will be provided at its 1930s-era building in downtown Minneapolis, and a new center will open Monday.

Century Plaza at 1101 3rd Av. S. was put up for sale by the county, and the services provided there are being spread around to six other locations in an effort to be closer to where residents live.

The new service center is at 2215 E. Lake Street in Minneapolis. Other centers in the county offering financial, social and public health assistance are in Brooklyn Center, Bloomington, Hopkins, north Minneapolis and another office in downtown Minneapolis on Portland Avenue.

The four-story Century Plaza building opened in 1932 as a vocational high school. It fills a city block and is ripe for development, given its proximity to the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The school closed in 1976, and the building was sold in the 1980s and made into office and retail space. The county bought the building in 1996.