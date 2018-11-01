Moments into his news conference Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey turned to the class of police cadets flanking him, and reminded them that Medaria Arradondo had once stood in their shoes.

Today, Arradondo is the city’s police chief, a title the 29-year department veteran will likely hold for the next three years after Frey announced his reappointment on Thursday.

His nomination still needs full Council approval.

“After 30 years of exceptional service, he’s now standing here as our chief,” Frey told the recruits. “Our chief isn’t just from Minneapolis, he is of Minneapolis.

– part of a “roadmap that was rooted in trust and accountability.”

“I’m also aware that for some of our city, there still remains a turmoil of trust,” he said.

As a department, he said, the MPD must work to cultivate public trust so that when a tragedy occurs, the public will afford them the “benefit of doubt.”

The lifelong Minneapolis resident and the city’s first African American police chief, Arradondo took over the 900-member department last year after his predecessor, Janeé Harteau, was forced to resign in the wake of the controversial police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The officer who fired the fatal shot, Mohamed Noor, was later fired and is awaiting trial for third-degree murder and manslaughter charges, as the department deals with the fallout from the internationally-watched case.

It is among the challenges facing Arradondo in his first full term as the city’s top lawman.

Arradondo, 51, first joined the force in 1989, starting out as a patrolman on the North Side, and spent the next three decades working as a cop, investigator or supervisor in the schools, Internal Affairs and the department’s now-defunct public housing unit.

Under Arradondo, the administration’s often-prickly relationship with the union that represents the city’s rank-and-file officers has cooled, with Federation president Bob Kroll referring to him as the “the best chief” that he’d ever served under.

At an MPD promotions ceremony later in the afternoon, Frey lauded not only Arradondo, but the strong working bond that they share.

“We could not ask for better leadership and I could not ask for a better partner in the mayor’s office,” he told the audience. “As far as the relationships in my life, I joke that it’s wife first, chief second.”

The promotees were: Kim Lund is now a commander; Brian Sand and Darah Westermeyer made lieutenant; Bryon Cross, Jon Edwards, Steven Klimpke, Jamiel Mohammad, Jon Petron, Michael Primozich, Melissa Rogers and Gregory Wenzel to the rank of sergeant.