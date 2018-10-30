Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has appointed Kim Keller interim director of the Department of Regulatory Services as its current leader leaves for a job with the Duluth city government.

Keller, who's currently the department's director of operations, will begin her new three-month role on Saturday.

"She's often the point person that both council members as well department directors go to when they need something actually done," Frey said at the City Council's executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Noah Schuchman is leaving the position to become Duluth's chief administrative officer.

"Sad to see you go," Frey told Schuchman, who was at the committee meeting, "but we're proud to see city employees do extraordinary things."

The department oversees regulation, inspection and enforcement of the city's laws and ordinances. Its divisions include animal control, fire inspections, housing inspections and traffic control.

MUKHTAR M. IBRAHIM