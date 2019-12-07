Chances are you haven’t paid much attention to the algae you may have encountered. But some overlooked species hold clues to one of the greatest mysteries of evolution: how plants arrived on land.

Researchers published the genomes of two algae that are among the closest known living relatives of land plants. They found that the forerunners of plants gained some of their ability to survive on land by grabbing genes from other species — specifically, bacteria.

Until a half-billion years ago, the continents were mostly bare, except for crusts of bacteria and perhaps some fungi. Once plants took root on land, they grew into forests, shrub lands and swamps. They built a carpet of soil, flooded the atmosphere with oxygen, and made it possible for animals to leave the seas. “They forever changed the surface of the planet,” said Stefan Rensing, a plant biologist at the University of Marburg.

Scientists have long wondered which freshwater algae gave rise to land plants, and how they managed what no other lineage did. To find out, the researchers began sequencing pieces of their DNA and drawing family trees.

At first, a group of algae called charophytes — which grow complex, branching bodies — emerged as the closest relatives. But another lineage called the Zygnematophyceae proved to be the closest living relatives of plants. That was surprising, because they exist only as individual cells, or form small, simple filaments.

The researchers sequenced the genomes of two species of Zygnematophyceae and found genes that the algae share with land plants but not with more distantly related species of algae — confirming they are the closest living relatives.

As the ancestral algae duplicated their DNA, they made extra copies. Over millions of years, the duplicates mutated into new genes that gave the organisms new capabilities.

But one key set of genes in Zygnematophyceae arose in a radically different way. The algae seems to have stolen them from bacteria. These genes help plants to survive droughts and other kinds of stress.