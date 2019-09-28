Freshman defenseman Madeline Wethington scored an unassisted goal midway through the opening period and senior forward Sarah Potomak got a goal late in the middle period as the No. 2-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team beat Colgate 2-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in its season opener before an announced crowd of 1,238.

Potomak’s goal came at 18 minutes, 44 seconds of the second period. Her linemates Taylor Wente and Amy Potomak, Sarah’s sister, had the assists.

Alex Gulstene made six saves in the first period for Minnesota and Sydney Scobee eight in the final two periods to combine for the shutout. Liz Auby had 34 stops for the Raiders, 15 in the second period.

The Gophers raised a banner, commemorating a Big Ten regular-season title, before the game. Then they played suffocating defense against the Colgate (1-1), which beat Holy Cross 4-1 last Saturday.

The Gophers had a 36-14 shot advantage in the cleanly played game — only one penalty was called on each team — and Wethington was named the first star of the game. She was picked the preseason WCHA rookie of the year.

Sarah Potomak, who had a game-high five shots on goal and is the team’s active career scoring leader with 47 goals and 134 points, was the second star, and Scobee was the third.

News Services