Edina freshman forward Jane Kuehl pounced on a loose puck in the crease for a "dirty goal" 7½ minutes into the game. It was also some needed momentum after the Hornets' two early penalty kills against East Ridge.

"It's a big deal," Kuehl said. "So to score the goal and … especially having the underclassmen motivate everyone, gets everyone really pumped up."

Her ninth goal of the season got Edina started in a 7-0 shutout of the unseeded Raptors on Thursday in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Kuehl centers top-seeded Edina's third line with senior Olivia Swaim and sophomore Kylie Roberts. The Hornets take pride in that depth, coach Sami Reber said.

"Jane's line was rolling right from the drop of the puck, which was awesome to see," Reber said.

Kuehl later added an assist. Five other players scored goals for Edina (25-4). The Hornets scored four times in the second period, getting goals just six seconds apart from Lucy Bowlby and Katie Davis to build a 5-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Senior CC Bowlby scored her team-leading 27th and 28th goals of the season, including one shorthanded. Edina senior goaltender Elli Strittmater made 17 saves for her eighth shutout this season.

East Ridge (19-9-1), making its state tournament debut, went 0-for-7 on the power play. It had been a team strength in the regular season, when the Raptors converted 31 percent of the time, according to Raptors coach Kim McClintick.

"Not being able to squeeze one in was tough," McClintick said.

