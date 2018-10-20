Unofficially the Gophers picked up their first win of the season Saturday in an 83-81 victory against Creighton in Omaha.

In what’s called a “secret scrimmage” where no media or fans are allowed to watch, freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur scored 10 of his team-best 15 points in the first half. Kalscheur shot 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-5 from three-point range and 3-for-3 on free throws. He also had two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey also had 14 points apiece for the Gophers.

The fact that Kalscheur can score isn’t a surprise since he averaged 24 points as a senior in high school last season. His all-around game is what Minnesota coaches have been impressed with since the 6-foot-4, 200-pound DeLaSalle product is already one of the team’s best perimeter defenders – likely a reason he started against Creighton.

Joining Kalscheur in the starting lineup was junior Amir Coffey, seniors Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy and redshirt sophomore Eric Curry. Curry, who sat out with torn knee ligaments and meniscus last season, played in his first game since the NCAA tournament loss to Middle Tennessee his freshman season in 2017. Curry finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting, four rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes.

Since Isaiah Washington came off the bench, Coffey got the start at point guard and finished a team-best four assists, four rebounds and three turnovers in 25 minutes.

Pitino talked about trying to figure out the replacement for graduated senior floor general Nate Mason this fall. It’s a work in progress, but Washington still scored nine points and played 24 minutes off the bench.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from the scrimmage was how much this freshman class could contribute this season. Former four-star recruit Daniel Oturu finished with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting, five rebounds and three blocks in just 15 minutes. The 6-foot-10 Oturu committed two fouls, but they both came in the second half. He got off to a strong start with six points, four rebounds, two blocks and zero fouls in the first half Saturday. Imagine what his impact can be with more minutes this season.

Fellow 2018 recruiting class member Jarvis Omersa had three points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, but I heard he was impressive in the extra eight minutes both teams played. Creighton won that separate session 19-9.

While this scrimmage doesn’t count, it’s a better indicator of what to expect this season than the Nov. 1 exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth. Offensively the Gophers could be better than last season. Taking care of the ball and defending consistently are areas that still might need to show improvement.

In other notes, Wisconsin Milwaukee graduate transfer Brock Stull had three points, four rebounds and two turnovers in 14 minutes off the bench. Michael Hurt also had six points in 15 minutes.

How good is Creighton? The Blue Jays are expected to be a middle-of-the-pack Big East team. They were ranked top-30 in advanced stat guru Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings, while Minnesota was 60th. Ty-Shon Alexander led them with 15 points, while Martin Krampelj and Davion Mintz had 11 points each.

First time to see the Gophers for fans will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the maroon and gold scrimmage at Williams Arena.