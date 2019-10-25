Formal china isn't a staple in many homes anymore.

"Entertaining has become much more casual," said Jeffra Trumpower, a senior creative director at WeddingWire. "Couples are registering for things to make that experience more their own instead of the things that used to define fine dining or entertaining."

What to do with stacks of dinnerware is a hot issue in many households. The topic swirls through family holiday meal discussions and decluttering forays. Between guilt and sentimentality, many families have trouble letting go of their heirloom china.

Then, don't. There are plenty of creative ways to put Grandmother's Haviland to use. Here are some ideas.

Create a plate wall

Georgia designer James Farmer is a big fan of hanging plates in an arrangement on the wall. "If you can't use your plates every day, they can become art," he said. "It's a beautiful way to celebrate your heritage."

A James Farmer-designed kitchen in Connecticut has an eye-catching green plate wall.

Start with a larger piece, such as a platter, in the middle as inspiration and hang the rest around it. He mixes patterns, shapes and sizes and sometimes adds in other pieces of art.

Before you get out the hammer, arrange plates on the floor or on a tabletop and take a quick picture of the arrangement for reference. Then, get out the hammer, nails and wire plate hangers. (Farmer's favorites are Tripar brass-coated plate hangers from Ace Hardware.)

"A lot of people think this is part of a Southern tradition, but it's very French and English," Farmer said. "When you're watching a Jane Austen movie, check out the walls. They are adorned with plates that have been hanging there for hundreds of years."

Use dishes to deliver a gift

If you must divest yourself of a set of china and you want to feel as if it is going to a good home, start making host or hostess gift plates. Fill plates fill with homemade cookies or bars. Fill cup-and-saucer sets with a selection of teas. If you feel inclined, write a charming note on a gift card describing the provenance of the china.

This can work for presents for housewarmings, baby showers or birthdays. Or, if you're drowning in Spode Christmas Tree plates, give them away during December when others can make use of them as appetizer serving plates.

Have china upcycled

If you're the crafty type, consider making a tiered stand out of vintage plates. If you're not all that crafty, Brooklyn Teacup makes tiers of your vintage plates and cups. "It's all about finding new ways to use old things," said customer Sadie Horton, who uses her tiered stand to hold fruit in her kitchen. "This is a great way to repurpose something that you would really hate to just put out in recycling."

Repurpose pieces as planters

Don't feel guilty about breaking up a china set: Soup tureens and teacups can be repurposed as beautiful containers for plants. Sell or donate the rest.

Cynthia Nouri, owner of the luxury gift registry Sasha Nicholas, often counsels couples on how to refresh and repurpose old china and posts ideas on her popular Instagram feed. Some suggestions: Fill a flower-bedecked Herend serving bowl full of orchid plants or plant herbs in a row of Wedgwood teacups you keep on a windowsill. "An interesting soup tureen with the matching platter underneath filled with plants can make a beautiful centerpiece," Nouri said. "Looking at these pieces reminds you of sitting at the table with old friends and past generations."

She suggests putting small pebbles at the bottom for drainage. "I've seen tea cups used with cute fresh flower arrangements on a table or as an accent in a powder room," Nouri says. "There are so many ways to use these pieces. You don't need to keep the whole set to remind you of its history."

Give it one last party

If you've e-mailed every distant relative, canvassed your friends and can't find anyone who wants your great-aunt's Noritake Nanarosa, "Unwrap it all and set your table, invite your friends and have one last great time with your china," said Libby Kinkead of Potomac Concierge, which offers downsizing and moving services. Take lots of photos and post them on Instagram. Then, get over it and kiss the china goodbye.

If you can't find a consignment shop, give it away on Craigslist, Freecycle or your neighborhood e-mail group. You also could call a local church and see if they have a family who might like some china for the holidays. Your conscience can then be clear.

Your basement and attic will be liberated, your kitchen cabinets will have more space for food, and your sideboard can be filled with pieces you really like and use. "Then it's your memories you hold onto," Kinkead says, "not all that stuff."