On Feb. 14, 2018, a former student slaughtered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The next day, David Hogg, a student who survived the attack, expressed his frustration at the pattern of political inaction that seems to follow mass shootings in the United States. He was not surprised that there had been another school shooting, he said, and that fact alone “says so much about the current state that our country is in, and how much has to be done.”

“We need to do something,” he said.

On Thursday, students at Stoneman Douglas and other schools across the U.S. bowed their heads in a moment of silence and took part in volunteer projects to mark the anniversary of the rampage. But for many Parkland students, the tragedy was still so raw they couldn’t bring themselves to set foot in the building.

Fewer than 300 of the 3,200 students at the high school showed up for the half-day, with classes cut short so that the teenagers would not be there around 2:20 p.m., the traumatic moment when gunfire erupted.

Over the past year, students changed the way the nation handles mass shootings, spurring new gun legislation and school safety measures and holding to account the adults they felt had failed them. Here’s a look at where they made those changes happen and where they were disappointed.

Students take the lead

With Parkland, it was the students who set the agenda. Their openness about their pain made them formidable leaders of the movement for gun control, and their displays of strength and utter grief struck a chord with a nation numbed by repeated acts of violence.

In the weeks after the shooting, busloads of Stoneman Douglas students took their case to the Florida capital and to Washington. With a rallying cry of “Never Again,” they gathered support from other young people and activists, and their March For Our Lives campaign spurred huge rallies and hundreds of protests, including a nationwide school walkout. The students’ pleas reached the White House, imploring President Donald Trump to better protect schools and limit access to guns.

And the movement brought youth activism to a new age — finding global power in social media and pushing public officials to acknowledge their accountability.

Red flag laws

In the case of Nikolas Cruz, the former student charged in the massacre, the warning signs were many. There were the boasts about killing animals, the expulsion, the stalking of a female classmate, the repeated calls from his mother to the police. School counselors and a sheriff’s deputy decided at one point that he should be forcibly committed for psychiatric evaluation, only to apparently change their minds the next day. Multiple tips to the FBI were left uninvestigated — one woman told the bureau’s tip line she was worried about Cruz going “into a school and just shooting the place up.” Weeks later, he would use his legally purchased semiautomatic AR-15 rifle to do just that.

At that time, there was no law in Florida that would have prevented Cruz from buying a gun or would have allowed the police to take away his weapon. A gun control bill the state passed in March now allows law enforcement — with judicial approval — to bar a person deemed dangerous from owning guns for up to a year. Eight other states have passed similar “red flag” laws in the past year, and several more states are expected to take up measures in 2019.

At the national level

State legislatures, both Republican- and Democratic-controlled, passed 76 gun control laws in the past year — from bans on bump stocks and caps on magazine sizes to new minimum-age requirements and expanded background checks.

But at the federal level, any momentum for change was quickly stymied by partisan gridlock.

The only significant national change was a ban on bump stocks — which members of both parties had been calling for since the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017. The House of Representatives, where Democrats took power in January, has now made gun safety a priority — but with a Republican Senate and president, the chances of any such legislation moving beyond the House are virtually nil.

When it became clear that Congress would not act on guns, the Parkland students turned their attention to rallying young voters and increasing turnout in the midterm elections in November.

Madison Leal, a Stoneman Douglas student, said in March about politicians who would not take action: “I’m going to vote them out of office. And so is my entire generation. And they’ll be sorry then.”