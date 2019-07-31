PARIS — A French inventor will try again to traverse the English Channel on a flying board after his first attempt failed halfway.
Franky Zapata's wife, Christele, said Wednesday that he will retry the 36-kilometer (22.4-mile) journey Sunday from the French town of Sangatte to the area near Dover.
Last week, on his first attempt, Zapata crashed into a refueling boat 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the trip. This time, his wife said he will use a larger boat for the refueling stop in hopes of making landing easier.
He had to build a new board, a customized version of the Flyboard his company sells for watersports. The engine is fueled by kerosene he carries in a backpack, his feet fastened to the board.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
German unemployment rate edges up to 5% in July
Germany's unemployment rate edged up to 5% in July as the summer holidays weighed on hiring and worries increase about the strength of Europe's biggest economy.
World
Bangladesh grapples with country's worst dengue outbreak
Bangladesh is facing its worst-ever dengue fever outbreak as hospitals are flooded with patients, putting a severe strain on the country's already overwhelmed medical system.
World
Global shares mixed as markets await US Fed rate decision
Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors looked cautiously ahead to a key policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.
World
Frenchman to retry 'flyboard' trip across English Channel
A French inventor will try again to traverse the English Channel on a flying board after his first attempt failed halfway.
World
Israel approves Palestinian construction in West Bank
Israel's Cabinet has unanimously approved a proposal to build over 700 housing units for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in addition to 6,000 Israeli settlement housing units.