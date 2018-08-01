WASHINGTON — French tennis player Benoit Paire's racket-breaking tantrum at the Citi Open cost him $16,500 in fines levied by the ATP — more than twice his prize money at the tournament.
A tour spokesman said Wednesday that Paire was docked for unsportsmanlike conduct, audible obscenity and a lack of best efforts.
Paire repeatedly spiked and threw rackets late in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 first-round loss to Marcos Baghdatis on Tuesday night.
By the end, Paire didn't even try to put balls in play and was booed off the court by spectators.
First-round losers at the hard-court tournament receive $7,130.
