PARIS — Actresses Brigitte Bardot and Sophie Marceau are leading French campaigns for mandatory cameras in slaughterhouses and a ban on the sale of eggs from caged hens.
The debate on a farming and food industry bill will begin on Tuesday in France's parliament.
Thirteen animal rights associations are calling on lawmakers to support amendments on slaughterhouses and caged hens.
In a video released by the Bardot Foundation, the former film star — now an animal rights activist — expresses her "revolt at the way animals are slaughtered."
The government's bill includes measures for better respect of animal welfare through enhanced controls.
In recent years, a string of undercover videos has revealed shocking slaughterhouse conditions in the country — showing various abuses on pigs, cows, sheep and hens.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.