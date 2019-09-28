FRANKFURT, Germany — An urban climber known as the "French Spiderman" has climbed a high-rise building in the German city of Frankfurt and now faces a fine for his effort.
It took Alain Robert 20 minutes to scale the 153-meter (502-foot) Skyper building in the heart of Germany's financial capital early Saturday.
Upon his descent from the gleaming glass structure, the 57-year-old was met by German police who escorted him away.
Robert has climbed many of the world's tallest buildings, often without permission.
