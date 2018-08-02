PARIS — A French prosecutor says that prominent French rappers Booba and Kaaris are in custody after video emerged of them fighting in Paris' Orly airport.
Official Laure Beccuau said 12 others who were involved in the Wednesday afternoon disruptions were also in custody Thursday morning.
The video, filmed and posted online by passengers, shows multiple men scuffling and then ransacking a Duty Free store in the departure lounge in West Terminal's Hall 1.
The 14 people were questioned for the violence by the French border police and held overnight.
Passengers told French media the drama led to some delayed flights.
The two rappers were reportedly heading to Barcelona for a Wednesday night performance.
