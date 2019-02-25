PARIS — Paris prosecutors say a rape investigation targeting filmmaker Luc Besson has been dropped because of a lack of evidence.
A woman had filed a complaint in May accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and raping her at Le Bristol Paris hotel.
The Paris prosecutor's office said the case was dropped Monday after the investigation didn't establish evidence of a rape. The lawyers' firm representing Besson said the filmmaker was satisfied with the prosecutor's decision and that he had always denied the accusations.
Besson has produced nearly 100 films and written and directed many of them. His films include the "Taken" series, "Subway," ''The Fifth Element," ''The Big Blue," and "Leon."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
A global battle between the U.S. government and Chinese tech company Huawei over allegations that it is a cybersecurity risk overshadowed the opening Monday of the world's biggest mobile industry trade fair.
World
EU top official Tusk calls on May to delay Brexit
After nearly two years of bitter talks on the departure of Britain from the European Union, there's now even disagreement between the two on when Brexit should actually take place.
World
French prosecutors drop rape case against Luc Besson
Paris prosecutors say a rape investigation targeting filmmaker Luc Besson has been dropped because of a lack of evidence.
World
Analysis: Pope's sex abuse summit: What it did and didn't do
Pope Francis' summit on preventing sexual abuse was never going to meet the expectations placed on it by victims groups, the media and ordinary Catholics outraged over a scandal that has harmed so many and compromised the church's moral authority so much.
World
Farmer missing as severe storms lash Greek islands
Fire service crews are searching for a missing farmer on the Greek island of Crete where severe storm weather has grounded flights, damaged highways and homes, and caused a bridge to collapse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.