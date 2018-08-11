PARIS — A French prosecutor says that two Germans detained after 119 children were evacuated from their flooded campsite in southern France are being sent before an investigative judge for possible charges of involuntary injury by endangering others.

Nimes prosecutor Eric Maurel said Saturday that his office is asking for preliminary charges to be filed that also include creating a campsite without a permit. The judge alone decides on any charges. Those sought carry up to three years' imprisonment.

The men, not identified publicly, were members of a German association running the campsite in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, in France's Gard region.

The children were among 1,600 people evacuated on Thursday as flash floods from torrential rains swelled rivers across a swath of southern France.

A German monitor of the children's site remains missing.