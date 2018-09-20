PARIS — French prosecutors are investigating the death of a priest believed to have killed himself days after a mother accused him of inappropriate behavior with her daughter.

Dominique Lebrun, archbishop of Rouen, said Thursday that Jean-Baptiste Sebe, 38, committed suicide in the attic of his church in the northern French city.

The archbishop said a woman came forward to the church last week with a complaint of "inappropriate gestures" by Sebe toward her adult daughter two or three years ago.

The archbishop said he met with Sebe on Monday and that the priest confessed that his behavior had been "improper."

His body was found the next day.

Rouen prosecutor Etienne Thieffry said the death and the accusation against the priest are being investigated and the mother and daughter will be questioned.