BEIJING — China plans to buy 184 Airbus A320 jetliners, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, in a diplomatic tradition aimed at defusing trade complaints.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his government "will preserve parity" in market share between Airbus and its U.S. rival, Boeing, said Macron at a news conference.

China often announces purchases of aircraft and other big-ticket items to coincide with visits by foreign leaders in an effort to defuse trade tensions.

Macron said details have yet to be completed and he gave no financial figures. At the list price for A320s, the order could total $18 billion, but large buyers often get deep discounts.

"China will preserve its volume of purchases in the future and will preserve parity in market share between Airbus and Boeing," Macron said.