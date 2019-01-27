CAIRO — French President Emmanuel Macron is headed to Egypt with a large delegation on a three-day trip to reinforce ties with the Arab world's most populous country.
He arrives Sunday in the country's south to visit the temple of Abu Simbel and other archaeological sites, before meeting his counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and signing accords between the two states on Monday.
Macron is accompanied by five government ministers, two dozen representatives from academic, cultural, and scientific fields, and a dozen business leaders. He will dine with local business leaders and meet the heads of Egypt's Christian and Muslim communities.
The visit is Macron's first to Egypt since taking office in 2017.
