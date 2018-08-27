PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new push for European defense project, saying the continent's security shouldn't rely on the U.S.
In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron said "it's up to us" to guarantee Europe's security and therefore its sovereignty.
He said discussions on defense cooperation should include all European countries and Russia, on condition progress is made with Moscow on Ukraine.
Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the roadmap of French diplomacy for the year to come.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Myanmar postpones verdict for jailed Reuters reporters
A Myanmar judge on Monday postponed the verdict against two Reuters journalists accused of illegally possessing official documents in a case that has drawn attention to the faltering state of press freedom in the troubled Southeast Asian nation.
World
German court mulls jail for some over Munich air pollution
A German newspaper reports that judges are considering jailing senior Bavarian officials for failing to take action against air pollution in Munich, home to automaker BMW.
World
Ostrich skin and Neo-Viagra? A shopping guide to North Korea
Ostrich skin ready for tailoring, huge flat-screen TVs, "Neo-Viagra" and a cure for cancer?
World
Former Vietnamese jailer says he respected Sen. McCain
Sen. John McCain's former Vietnamese jailer said he respected his former inmate and felt sad about his death, as others in Vietnam paid their respects to the former U.S. Navy pilot who was a prisoner of war and later was instrumental in bringing the wartime foes together.
World
First asylum seeker boat in 4 years reaches Australia
The first asylum seeker boat has reached Australia in more than four years, a government minister said Monday, as new concerns were raised about the psychological state of children who arrived earlier and were banished by the government.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.