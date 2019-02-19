PARIS — Officials in the French city of Marseille say a knife-wielding man has been shot dead after he allegedly attacked several people on a major street.
French media report at least two pedestrians were injured in the knife attack that took place late Tuesday afternoon, but none of their lives were considered to be in danger.
An official with the regional administration said there was no reason yet to think the attack was terror-related but information was sketchy.
The official could not confirm the identity of the attacker or the nature of the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department policy.
