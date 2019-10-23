PARIS — French authorities say a man has been detained by police after he was holed up for several hours in a museum in southern France.
Police carried out an operation Wednesday at the archaeology museum of Saint-Raphael on the French Riviera. A security perimeter had been set up around the building.
Police said the man was not armed. His motives were unknown.
French media say he allegedly broke out in the museum overnight and refused to communicate with police. They say the museum's cleaning woman alerted police when she arrived before the museum's opening.
Authorities said potentially threatening inscriptions in Arabic — for which the exact translation was unclear— were written on the building's wall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
Police in southeastern England said 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.
World
UN says 1st local polio case found in Zambia since 1995
The World Health Organization says Zambia has reported its first local case of polio since 1995, in a 2-year-old boy paralyzed by a virus derived from the vaccine.
World
Iraq official: US troops from Syria to leave Iraq in 4 weeks
U.S troops withdrawing from northeastern Syria to Iraq are "transiting" and will leave the country within four weeks, Iraq's defense minister said Wednesday.
World
French police detain man who was holed up in Riviera museum
French authorities say a man has been detained by police after he was holed up for several hours in a museum in southern France.
World
Putin aims to boost Moscow's clout with Russia-Africa summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted dozens of leaders of African nations Wednesday for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, reflecting Moscow's new push to expand its clout on the continent.