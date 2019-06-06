Nothing semi about it

Rain Wednesday positioned Friday as a special day at the French Open in Paris: All four semifinals are scheduled to be played. The men's matches will be played back-to-back on Court Philippe Chatrier, the largest venue on the grounds, and the women's will be played simultaneously on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Simonne Mathieu, second- and third-largest at Roland Garros.

TV: NBCSN's coverage begins at 6 a.m., when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer take the court against each other for the 39th time overall (Nadal leads 23-15) and the sixth time in the French Open (Nadal leads 5-1).

The pairings:

Men

(3) Roger Federer vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (4) Dominic Thiem

Women

Amanda Anisimova vs. (8) Ash Barty

(26) Johanna Konta vs. Marketa Vondrousova