THE SCHEDULE

Rain stopped the French Open a half-match short Friday. The schedule for that semifinal's completion and the finals:

Saturday

Men's semifinal

(4) Dominic Thiem leads (1) Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 3-1), 5 a.m.

Women's final

(8) Ash Barty of Australia vs Marketa Vondrousova, 8 a.m., Ch. 11

Sunday

Men's final

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Djokovic or Thiem, , 8 a.m., Ch. 11