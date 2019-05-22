The Big 3 are still very much around. They're still leading the rankings, still collecting the biggest trophies. And they're still the dominant figures in men's tennis, responsible for the main story lines when the French Open starts Sunday.

Roger Federer returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2015 — and a decade after he completed the career Grand Slam by winning his only trophy there. Rafael Nadal seeks a record-extending — and hard-to-fathom — 12th title in Paris. Novak Djokovic bids to win his fourth major championship in a row for the second time in his career, something neither of his two great rivals ever did even once.

They occupy the top three spots in the rankings, with Djokovic followed by Nadal, then Federer. They occupy the top three slots on the list of most men's Grand Slam titles, with Federer's 20 followed by Nadal's 17 and Djokovic's 15. And they have combined to win the past nine major tournaments, with three apiece.

"Nadal's reign is never over. Just like Federer's reign isn't ending," said Riccardo Piatti, who coached Djokovic when the Serb was a teen and has worked with other top-10 players. "As long as they play, they're always very dangerous. But let's not forget that Djokovic is No. 1."

Might seem silly now, but there was a stretch when some wondered whether this group might be done with all of that winning.

Federer, who's now 37, went 4½ years without adding to his Slam count. He dealt with knee surgery and recurring back problems. He sat out the 2016 French Open, ending a streak of 65 straight major appearances, then missed the U.S. Open and Rio Olympics that year, too. He skipped the entire clay-court circuit each of the last two years, before finally coming back this season and reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome, where he withdrew, citing an injured right leg.

"In practice in Switzerland, I felt good right away," Federer said about what it initially was like for him on the slow surface, which requires extra footwork and lengthy, grind-it-out exchanges. "Very happy where I'm at, to be quite honest. I was a bit surprised that it went as easy as it did."

Nadal, who turns 33 during the French Open, did not win a title all season until last week at the Italian Open, which is mainly surprising because it means he kept faltering on his beloved clay.

He's been sidelined by hand and knee injuries in 2019, and his play hasn't always been up to his usual standards.

"Been some low moments for me," he said.

But Nadal looked a lot more like himself in Rome, where he handed opponents a total of four 6-0 sets, including one against Djokovic in the final.

Asked to look ahead to Paris after that three-set loss, Djokovic said: "Nadal, No. 1 favorite, without a doubt. Then everyone else."

"He's one of the greatest champions this game has ever seen," Djokovic said. "His mentality, his approach, his resilience, ability to fight back after long absence from the tour, injuries, surgeries. He's had it all. He keeps on showing to the world why he's one of the biggest legends of tennis history."

Djokovic, who turned 32 on Wednesday, missed the last half of 2017 with a bad right elbow; he eventually had surgery last year, which he began with a 6-6 record and losses in the Australian Open's fourth round and French Open's quarterfinals. He was so bothered by the latter, which stretched his major title drought to two years, that he left Roland Garros in a huff, declaring he might skip Wimbledon.

So much for that.

Not only did he play at the All England Club, he won the trophy. Then he did the same at the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, making him the only man in tennis history with three separate streaks of three consecutive majors. Now Djokovic has a shot at a non-calendar Grand Slam, something he already accomplished in 2015-16 — and can set his sights on a true Grand Slam, winning all four majors in the same season, which only has been done by two men: Donald Budge in 1938, Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

And Djokovic has looked good on clay lately, winning the title in Madrid before losing to Nadal in Rome.

So now, really, the question is: How much longer can this terrific trio continue to thrive and hold off talented up-and-coming players such as 25-year-old Dominic Thiem, who lost to Nadal in last year's French Open final, or 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer in Australia in January before losing his first Grand Slam semifinal to Nadal?

"Time is undefeated and these guys are doing a hell of a job of fighting it off, but it has to come at some point," said International Tennis Hall of Fame member Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion. "Once these guys are gone, there's a serious vacuum. ... Roger, Rafa and Novak — they're arguably the three best of all time."