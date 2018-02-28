PARIS — French stars are joining actresses across the Atlantic and the English Channel in a protest of sexual misconduct. But instead of wearing black, they will wear a white ribbon at this week's Cesar Awards.

About 100 actresses and other figures launched the hashtag Maintenant On Agit (Now We Act) campaign this week ahead of Friday's Cesars.

A call on the web site of the Foundation of Women, collaborating with the white-ribbon movement, says that "'We submitted,' 'We endured,' 'We kept silent.'"

More than 100 personalities, including Agnes Jaoui, Julie Gayet and Sandrine Bonnaire, asked for donations via the foundation. The funds are destined for associations helping women pursue cases before justice, "so that no woman ever again has to say #MeToo."

It's the latest French iteration inspired by #MeToo.