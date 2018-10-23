PARIS — France's Presidential Press Association has called on President Emmanuel Macron to reconsider his decision to close the press room inside the presidential palace, an action that comes as the French leader faces declining popularity.

In a statement Tuesday, the association that represents French and foreign media accredited with the presidency said the press room's closure would be "a lockdown of the Elysee Palace and a decision prejudicial to journalists' freedom to inform and to work."

Macron's office announced plans earlier this year to move journalists to a new site outside the palace with less access to presidential activity. He also recently revamped his communication strategy and team.

Polls last month indicated Macron's popularity reached a record low since his election in May 2017 amid growing criticism over his policies.