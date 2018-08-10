A potent cocktail of cleaning products in the French Meadow Bakery & Cafe landed several people in the hospital Friday and spurred evacuations in adjacent businesses on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

An employee cleaning with bleach and Lime-A-Way in the basement of French Meadow suffered a health reaction, and authorities were summoned to the St. Paul eatery at 1662 Grand Av. just after 1 p.m., said Stacy Hohertz, a deputy chief with the St. Paul Fire Department.

Three employees and one firefighter were taken to Regions Hospital in stable condition Friday, Hohertz said.

The cleaning accident also prompted authorities to evacuate the businesses on either side of French Meadow, according to fire officials. Grand Avenue remained open.