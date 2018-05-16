PARIS — France's lower house of parliament has voted to toughen laws on the rape of minors but stopped short of setting a legal age of sexual consent.
During a heated debate ending early Wednesday, lawmakers decided against creating what would have been France's first law on a legal age below which a minor cannot agree to a sexual relationshipwith an adult— the proposal was 15.
Instead, they approved a clause in which relationsbetween an adult and a minor under 15could be classified as rape if "the victim lacks the ability to consent".In other cases, it would be classified a "sexual assault."
But rights groups — who pushed for a firm age limit — have reacted angrily.
The law now goes to the Senate for approval.
