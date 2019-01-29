PARIS — French lawmakers are debating a controversial new law that could limit people's right to demonstrate.
The law will be discussed from Tuesday at the national assembly and follows weeks of violence involving the yellow vests movement.
The bill, which has been criticized by opposition members and members from French president Emmanuel Macron's ruling, could authorize prefects in charge of local regions to prevent people from taking part in protests if they believe they are a serious threat to public order.
About 2,000 people have been injured since the yellow vests protests started on Nov. 17 last year. The demonstrations, largely predicated on economic concerns, often descended into violence.
