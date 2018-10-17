PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron promised to discuss with Japan's prime minister the case of a French tourist who disappeared in Japan in July.

As Macron was greeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Paris, the sister of Tiphaine Veron asked the French leader about the case.

Macron said "we're going to talk about it" and offered to have Veron's sister speak with his diplomatic team.

Macron and Abe met to prepare next year's summits of the group of developing countries G-20 in Japan and the world's advanced economies G-7 in France.

Veron, a 36-year-old teaching assistant, was last seen leaving her lodgings on July 29. Her family members have expressed concerns that the investigation might not be robust enough to find their missing sister.