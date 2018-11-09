PARIS — France's prime minister is sounding the alarm over a sharp rise in anti-Semitic acts this year, pledging to increase efforts to punish perpetrators and police hate speech online.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on his Facebook page Friday a 69 percent rise in the number of anti-Semitic acts reported to police in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
He didn't indicate a reason for the rise, and the government would not release specific figures. In 2017, the government reported 311 anti-Semitic acts, from swastikas on Jewish gravesites to physical attacks on people wearing kippas.
The Interior Ministry said part of the rise could be attributed to a government push to encourage people to report hate crimes.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.