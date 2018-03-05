TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that France's foreign minister has arrived in Tehran amid French criticism of Tehran's ballistic missile program.

The Monday report said Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold meetings with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Le Drian's office says a key part of the trip will be diplomacy over the war in Syria and trying to get Iran to use its influence on Syrian President Bashar Assad to agree to a cease-fire.

This is the third time that a high-ranking French official visits Iran after the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. France increasingly has criticized Iran's ballistic missile program since the deal.

Le Drian also will inaugurate an exhibition called "The Louvre in Tehran" at the Iranian National Museum.