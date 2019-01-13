PARIS — French far-right party National Rally has launched its campaign for the European Parliament election, which nationalist, anti-immigration movements like hers hope to dominate.
During a speech in Paris on Sunday, party leader Marine Le Pen urged voters to seize the May 26 vote as a chance to "beat" French President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of anti-government protests.
She said of hoped-for wins by nationalist movements in EU member nations: "The moment of the big political changeover has come."
Le Pen's party placed first in France during the 2014 European Parliament election and has a good chance to do the same this year.
French voters will fill 79 of the European Union legislature's 705 seats.
The National Rally appointed 23-year-old Jordan Bardella, a party spokesman, to lead its campaign.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.