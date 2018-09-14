PARIS — A French court has convicted two former skinheads in the 2013 death of an 18-year-old student during a fight on a Paris street.

Esteban Morillo, who admitted throwing blows, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for the death of Clement Meric, a student linked to the anti-fascist cause.

Co-defendant Samuel Dufour received a 7-year sentence. A third defendant was acquitted.

Morillo's lawyer, Patrick Maisonneuve, said he would immediately lodge an appeal. He stressed his client's claims that he didn't use brass knuckles — a key element because the weapon's presence would show intent to harm.

Then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls banned three extreme-right groups after Meric's death.

The prosecutor had contended the skinheads were looking for a fight when they ran into "anti-fas" Meric at a Paris store.