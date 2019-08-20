ROME — A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg (88.1lbs) of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.
Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.
The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.
It's not clear when a trial may be held.
Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt says its forces kill 11 militants in Sinai Peninsula
Egypt says its security forces have killed 11 suspected militants in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, where it has been fighting an insurgency for years.
World
Kashmir police say thousands detained in status-change sweep
Thousands of people, mostly young male protesters, have been arrested and detained in Indian-administered Kashmir during an ongoing communications blackout and security lockdown imposed more than two weeks ago in an attempt to curtail unrest after a change to Kashmir's decades-old special status, according to high-ranking Kashmir police officials and police arrest statistics reviewed by The Associated Press.
World
The Latest: Cyprus picks up 33 migrants packed on small boat
The Latest on immigration into the European Union (all times local):
World
Suspects in pregnant teen's killing in Germany go on trial
Two German men have gone on trial, accused of killing a pregnant teenager on the Baltic sea island of Usedom because they wanted to see someone die.
World
Poland minister resigns over online hate campaign allegation
Poland's deputy justice minister resigned Tuesday after allegations surfaced he encouraged an online hate campaign against judges critical of the government.