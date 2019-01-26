BUCHAREST, Romania — Authorities say freezing rain in Romania's capital has downed hundreds of trees and electricity lines, damaging cars and causing long flight delays.
Dozens of flights were late or canceled at Bucharest's Henry Coanda Airport due to icy conditions on Saturday. Power outages of several hours were reported in the capital from fallen electricity lines.
Emergency authorities say falling branches hit and injured two people. Some 40 people were treated for fractures after slipping on the ice.
Romania's Interior Ministry said more than 800 trees came down in Bucharest. The ministry says the trees damaged dozens of cars and scattered debris on roads.
World
